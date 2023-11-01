Tata Steel slips into red; reports ₹6,511 crore net loss in September quarter
The company's total income declined to ₹55,910.16 crore from ₹60,206.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹6,511.16 crore in the second quarter ended September.
It had clocked ₹1,297.06 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its expenses stood at ₹55,853.35 crore in the quarter under review against ₹57,684.09 crore a year ago.
