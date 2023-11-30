Tata Technologies IPO LIVE: Share price at 1,310 on BSE; 1,312 on NSE

Tata Technologies IPO: Tata Technologies IPO was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, November 30. It is the first Tata Group company to have gone public in nearly two decades. Tata Consultancy Services had launched its IPO way back in 2004.



The IPO had opened for subscriptions on November 22 that lasted till November 24. The investors oversubscribed the IPO by 69.43 times, the most among a string of IPOs last week, fetching bids for the company worth 1.56 trillion rupees.

Tata Technologies IPO Day 3: The firm overtakes Reliance and Nykaa with highest number of applications.

Tata Technologies had reported a nearly 43% jump in consolidated net profit in the financial year ended March 31, 2023, while its revenue rose 25%