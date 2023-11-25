Tata Technologies IPO closes with bids worth 1.56 lakh crore; top highlight

Tata Group saw a huge success with its first initial public offering in the last 20 years - Tata Technologies IPO - with the three-day issue closing on Friday evening with overall subscriptions of nearly 70 times. Tata Technologies IPO closed on Friday with some of the highest stats across all issues this year.

As of 5pm on Friday, November 24, Tata Technologies IPO saw total bids worth ₹1.56 lakh crore, while the issue size of the initial public offering remains ₹2,200 crore, without the anchor portion. Seeing tremendous success in its first IPO in 20 years, this paves the way for Tata Group to launch more issues in the near future.

The Tata Technologies IPO opened on November 22 and closed on November 24, with the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) subscribing 203.41 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for Non Institutional Bidders was subscribed 62.11 times by the investors.

Retail investors, Tata Technologies' employees and Tata Motors' shareholders were also not far behind when it comes to the issue, subscribing 16.50 times, 3.7 times and 29.2 times, respectively. There was a 35 per cent reservation in the net issue for these subscribers.

Tata Technologies IPO price band and other details

The Tata Technologies IPO opened on November 22 with a price band ₹475- ₹500, with no fresh issue component. The IPO was fully offered for sale (OFS)of 6.08 crore shares by the promoter Tata Motors, and investors Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund 1.

Calculating the valuation by the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is estimated at ₹2,890-3,042 crore. Meanwhile, the market cap of the company is calculated to be around ₹20,283 crore.

Tata Technologies IPO raised no money for the company, but instead raised funds for the compensation of shareholders selling their stock in the company. Despite this fact, the IPO remained one of the most popular issues this year due to its strong valuation and healthy financials.