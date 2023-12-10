Tata to build India's biggest iPhone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Hosur: Report

In a move to boost the South Asian production and manufacturing of Apple products, Tata is all set to build India's biggest iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. The plant will be built in Hosur, news agency Bloomberg reported. The new iPhone plant by Tata will generate employment for over 50,000 people.(AFP)

The iPhone factory is expected to have over 20 assembly lines and would generate employment for over 50,000 workers within two years, sources told Bloomberg. The goal is that the site be operational within 12-18 months.

The plant would bolster Apple's efforts to localise the supply chain to strengthen the partnership with Tata, which already has an iPhone factory acquired from Wistron in Karnataka. When the new Tamil Nadu plant is operational, it could majorly beat the Karnataka plant's iPhone production rate.

As the Tamil Nadu iPhone assembly plant is expected to be active by late 2024, the cost of Apple smartphones could be brought down due to the boost in local production of the phones, further leading to more competition between Apple and Samsung.

Tata Electronics already has a major manufacturing plant in Hosur which has over 5,000 employees. The plant is tasked with manufacturing the outer cases of iPhones. It is reported that Tata Electronics has already started hiring for its Tamil Nadu plant, keeping in mind the potential bump in iPhone production in India.

Tata's Karnataka iPhone production plant

In an effort to advance iPhone production across India and the South Asian area, Tata had acquired the Apple production plant in Karnataka by Wistron in October. The assembly plant is set up in Bengaluru and was acquired by Tata for a whopping USD 123 million.

The production facility has over 10,000 employees, and a goal of shipping iPhones worth USD 1.4 billion, promising incentives to the workforce if achieved. Tata Electronics has always had a deep investment interest in iPhone production, while other companies are exiting the markets because of the thin margins on Apple products.