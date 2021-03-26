Home / Business / Tata-Mistry dispute: Supreme Court to pronounce ruling today
business

Tata-Mistry dispute: Supreme Court to pronounce ruling today

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, will rule on the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd on the 2019 NCLAT order reinstating Mistry
By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Cyrus Mistry. (File photo)

The Supreme Court will on Friday decide on the validity of an order which reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion Tata Sons after he was removed in a board meeting in 2016.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, will rule on the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd on the 2019 National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Mistry. The other members of the bench are justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has submitted in the court that removal of Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a “blood sport” and “ambush” carried out without even giving him a prior notice of the agenda.

Also Read | Supreme Court orders status quo on water supply to Delhi

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Mistry, has alleged that the removal was in complete violation of principles of corporate governance and pervasive violation of Articles of Association in the process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Threat of another summer lost to Covid-19 stirs cash-crunch fears for airlines

Fuel prices unchanged after 2 successive cuts. Check latest rates here

H&M stores vanish from China's maps as Xinjiang spat worsens

Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,400

The SP Group has claimed how Article 121 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, the flagship company, was used by Tata Trusts headed by Ratan Tata, which owns 66% stake in Tata Sons, to undermine the board. The Cyrus Mistry camp has argued in court that the Tata Trust was consulted before every decision. This was against the tenets of a company which should be managed by an independent board of directors.

Tata Group, on other hand, had vehemently opposed the allegations and said there was no wrongdoing and that the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman.

Appearing for the Tata Group, senior lawyer Harish Salve has also offered to buy out Mistry family’s 18% stake in Tata Sons at a fair value, if required and if it could be proved that his client indulged in oppressive practices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP