TCS looks to hire 42,000 trainees this year, rolled out 1.1 lakh promotions in 2024-25: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly in the process of hiring around 42,000 trainees for the financial year 2025-26, similar to the company's hires in 2024-25. Some analysts felt that the demand cycle didn't warrant employee interventions out of cycle.(Bloomberg)

On top of this, TCS Executive Vice President (EVP) and CHRO Milind Lakkad said that the IT giant rolled out 1.1 lakh promotions in 2024-25, though it deferred its annual increments, according to a Times of India report.

“Last year, we hired 40 per cent digital hires compared to 17 per cent the year before that,” the report quoted Lakkad as saying. “For the four quarters, we had 13 per cent attrition on the employee base we have. And we would need people for growth and for back-filling that attrition.”

He added that “this (promotions) is a good way to do this.”

The headcount of TCS was 6,07,979 at the end of 2024-25, which is a net increase of only about 6,433 employees from the previous year, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Lakkad, also was cautious when he announced that the company would delay its wage hike cycle in the current fiscal year due to macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainties arising out of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to the report.

The company's National Qualifier Test follows an integrated test pattern for entry-level hires.

Candidates end up qualifying for the Prime, Digital, and Ninja hiring categories, based on their test performance.

Meanwhile, CFO Samir Seksaria said at the earnings presser that the firm's tactical interventions were approximately 100 basis points, predominantly linked to promotions and merit-based advancements, according to the report.

