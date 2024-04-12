TCS Q4 Results LIVE: What JM Financial said on TCS Q4 earnings expectations
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to begin the earnings season for tech companies as the TCS Q4 results will be announced today (April 12). The stock has risen 4.5 per cent so far this year, matching Nifty 50 returns over the same period. It has outpaced the Nifty IT index that has dropped 0.6 percent year-to-date.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: JM Financial on TCS Q4 results
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: JM Financial said, “We expect c/c revenue growth of 1% with 30bps cross currency tailwinds translating into 1.3% QoQ USD revenue growth.”
JM Financial said that it expects ~20bps expansion in EBIT margin to 25.2% led better utilisation and lower sub-con expenses and offsetting lower margins from BSNL deal.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: TCS trades marginally in the red in afternoon session ahead of earnings report today.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: What Axis Securities said on TCS Q4 results expectations
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Axis Securities said ahead of TCS Q4 results, “We expect TCS to report 2.3% revenue growth due to reversal of furloughs and ramp up of the deals. Moderation of subcontracting costs is likely to expand margins by 72 bps. We expect deal wins to be in the range of $7-9 billion in the quarter. The management commentary on new deal ramp-up, visibility going ahead, and vertical outlook on BFSI, Hi-tech, and Manufacturing are key things to watch out.”
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: What TCS posted in Q3 FY24
Tata Consultancy Services reported a higher-than-expected revenue for the quarter ended December 2023. The company reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter to ₹11,058 crore and said that its revenue increased by 4% to ₹60,583 crore.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Schedule of events today
Tata Consultancy Services Limited will announce its results for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2024, ended March 31 after-market trading hours. The leadership team will address the media in a Press Conference at 5.30pm.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: How is TCS stock performing today?
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Shares of TCS were trading almost flat at ₹3,983.30 apiece on BSE.