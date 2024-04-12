Live

TCS Q4 Results LIVE: The IT services major announces its Q4 FY24 financial results today (April 12).

TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Shares of TCS were trading almost flat at ₹3,983.30 apiece on BSE today.

TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Check out the preview about what to expect in terms of dividend, deals, growth and more

TCS Q4 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to begin the earnings season for tech companies as the TCS Q4 results will be announced today (April 12). TCS shares ahead of TCS Q4 Results: Shares of TCS were trading almost flat at ₹3,983.30 apiece on BSE today. The stock has risen 4.5 per cent so far this year, matching Nifty 50 returns over the same period. It has outpaced the Nifty IT index that has dropped 0.6 percent year-to-date....Read More