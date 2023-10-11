Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / TCS reports 59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter

TCS reports 59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter

PTI |
Oct 11, 2023 05:49 PM IST

TCS reports ₹59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter

The country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to 11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

TCS reports 59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter(Mint file)

The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of 10,431 crore in the year-ago period.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to 59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from 55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company's operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1 per cent to 14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3 per cent, the city-headquartered company told reporters here.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata consultancy services
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP