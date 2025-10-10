TCS to create 5,000 new UK jobs over next three years as part of wider AI push

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over the next three years, as part of a wider push to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. TCS has had a presence in the UK for more than 50 years. (Reuters)

India’s largest IT services firm is building an AI experience zone and design studio in London, reaffirming its continued strategic investment across the UK, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The facility is a reimagination of TCS’ flagship PacePort facility and the second design studio globally—the first one was opened in New York.

According to an Oxford Economics report, TCS added £3.3 billion to the UK economy in Fiscal 2024, including a tax contribution of over £780 million. The company supports 42,700 jobs across 19 sites in the UK, with 15,300 employees involved in engineering and data analytics.

“The UK is TCS’ second-largest market globally, making it central to our investment strategy around the world,” Vinay Singhvi, the head of TCS’ UK and Ireland operations, said in the statement. “We are continuing to expand our footprint across the UK, with investments in innovation, people and skills in all four nations.”

TCS’ new push in the UK ties in with the India-UK free trade agreement as well, amid UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer ongoing visit to India. He visited TCS’ Banyan Park campus in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Now as we celebrate a landmark prime ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise on the trade deal signed in July,” Jason Stockwood, the minister for investment in the UK government, said in the statement.

“As a valued investor for the UK, Tata Group and its companies like TCS are central to this mission which ultimately will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth for both the countries.”