Home / Business / Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
business

Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings

The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra’s office in Noida in this file photo.(Reuters Photo)

Tech Mahindra has acquired 70 per cent stake in Perigord Asset Holdings, a digital workflow and artwork, labelling and BPO services firm.

The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.

The IT software major will leverage Perigord's expertise and offerings to extend capabilities towards delivering efficiency and automation levers across sectors including consumer-packaged goods, medical devices and over the counter (OTC) products to enable growth and scalability in future.

The acquisition is a part of Tech Mahindra's long-term growth plan to build presence across key markets in Ireland, Germany, the United States and India with enhanced global delivery.

Vivek Agarwal, President of BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development at Tech Mahindra, said HLS is a key vertical for the company and this acquisition will expand its footprint globally in these domains.

"Perigord's disruptive proprietary platform and expertise in the artwork space and life sciences industry will add significant value to our offerings and capabilities. We welcome Perigord employees into the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to achieve great success together," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals

Gold prices near 45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow

Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level

Alan Leamy, Chief Executive Officer of Perigord Asset Holdings, said both companies' future ambitions and desires to digitally transform the world of pharmaceutical packaging services will deliver long-term innovative solutions to clients that will future proof their needs over the next 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tech mahindra
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP