Tech Tonic | Kunal Shah is the man Meta trusts with WhatsApp’s future

There are two clear headlines that have shaped up in the last few hours. First, tech giant Meta is investing $900 million (that’s around ₹8,550 crore) in Indian fintech CRED. Secondly, Kunal Shah, the founder and CEO of CRED , will now transition to become the next Head of WhatsApp. I’m more interested in interpreting the latter. Two further observations crystallise, from years of deciphering the moves and structures, the said and the unsaid, of the tech industry.

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There are two clear headlines that have shaped up in the last few hours. First, tech giant Meta is investing $900 million (that’s around ₹8,550 crore) in Indian fintech CRED. Secondly, Kunal Shah, the founder and CEO of CRED, will now transition to become the next Head of WhatsApp. I’m more interested in interpreting the latter. Two further observations crystallise, from years of deciphering the moves and structures, the said and the unsaid, of the tech industry.

PREMIUM Kunal Shah. (Official image)

First, a CEO of Indian origin in Silicon Valley is not really a big deal in 2026, but every individual move is substantial nonetheless. Secondly, Silicon Valley has long operated on a specific, self-perpetuating mythos wherein blueprints for global scaling are drawn exclusively in the zip codes surrounding Palo Alto and Menlo Park; global offices historically were tuned to find engineering talent or emerging markets. That’s changing.

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Meta’s dramatic $900 million investment in CRED (I’ll call it dramatic, and I’ll explain why I say that), paired with the appointment of its founder Kunal Shah as the global head of WhatsApp, is a marked shift in that paradigm. There is the individual who Meta believes has the necessary experience and ingenuity to build the next chapter for what is undoubtedly the world’s most used messaging app (and India is, by far, its biggest market).

And there is also India as a market for digital payments, which I genuinely believe Meta wants a bigger pie of. Bigger than what WhatsApp Pay has managed thus far. Who better than Shah to navigate India’s fintech waters (he built FreeCharge before CRED). For Meta, their India investments over the years have been somewhat thoughtful, considered and yet, often bets. In 2019, it backed Indian startup Meesho with the idea to empower women entrepreneurs selling via WhatsApp and Facebook. In 2020, Meta led a funding round for ed-tech platform Unacademy, in the midst of the online learning boom period driven by the pandemic.

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In the same year, a $5.7 billion investment for a 9.99% stake in Jio. That leads us to 2026, and just this month, Meta announced it is partnering with Reliance to build a 168 MW AI data centre in Gujarat, as the foundation for its localised AI compute plans.

A crossover of philosophies

Meta is handing over the reins of a platform to Shah, that has 3.3 billion monthly active users at last count this year, with India by far its biggest market (853.8 million users) followed by Brazil (148 million), Indonesia (112 million) and the US (100 million). It is not just these headline numbers, but the impact. In India and Brazil for example (even the UK and several African countries) market penetration is greater than 80%. That is, this is the primary tool of communication for users. An app where they essentially live, digitally.

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Under Will Cathcart, WhatsApp continued down the path of studious minimalism, focusing on end-to-end encryption and basically leaving the fun stuff to Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs. Shah, conversely, is a builder who likes asymmetry, gamification, and user loyalty. Look at CRED. It seems like an economic and societal experiment and those who persist beyond the glitter find the core of it all — managing your finances. And CRED is brilliant at that, though the social media commentary often would lead you to believe otherwise.

Mark Zuckerberg, and this is clear, has an intent to re-inject that “founder mentality” culture into Menlo Park. There seems to be an understanding, and this is an acknowledgement of that, that the next era of WhatsApp belongs to someone who understands how to transform raw user engagement into economic behaviour. Something that can likely become a source of revenue for Meta.

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Expectation is, Shah will move to California. One thing is clear, Meta knows the next chapter of WhatsApp in its strongest markets cannot be pieced together in boardrooms without someone who’s got a sense of the place. India is an example of an emerging market that didn’t interact with technology in a linear method. Desktop computing was skipped almost entirely with a jump to mobile. Shah, in his time at FreeCharge and then CRED, knows how to decode these behavioural trends. He knows the importance of curating a perception of assuredness and safety, particularly relevant for any app dealing with personal finances.

The long-term monetisation imperative

There was never going to be an ideal time for Meta to invest in CRED and bring him on board. Today is as good as last week. In India’s case, there is a very interesting digital payments landscape that Meta is certainly eyeing. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), India registered 23.2 billion UPI transactions in May 2026, with a value of ₹29.90 crore. That’s averaging 748 million transactions per day, with a daily average value of around ₹96,465 crore.

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Yet, in terms of the app share among all UPI apps, WhatsApp is the ninth most popular app, while CRED is the eighth most popular. PhonePe (10,734.58 million), Google Pay (7,598.37 million) and a resurgent Paytm (1,836.02 million) lead the transaction stakes, while CRED (157.19 million) and WhatsApp Pay (150.43 million) have a lot of catching up to do.

But that’s exactly what Meta doesn’t want to do right now.

Wondering why? My belief is, by backing CRED with $900 million while taking its founder, Meta is effectively creating an intellectual laboratory. They are gaining access to the mind that figured out how to make affluent consumers engage deeply with financial transactions daily. Shah, in a post announcing this investment and his transition, noted that “ Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data.”

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To be fair, it is a fair understanding that any data alignment is purely a matter of when and not if. To that point, Shah, Meta and CRED will have a lot of specific messaging to do to assuage concerns about Meta eventually getting access to CRED data. But back to my earlier point — Meta doesn’t want quantity right now, it wants quality. Quantity of transactions and number of users will be a second metric, something that’ll play out 2028 and later.

Shah’s appointment as Head of WhatsApp sets a new precedent. That building successful startup, particularly one that took a challenging part of letting in a select few users in an emerging ecosystem otherwise looking for volume, is now viewed as fair experience for running the world’s most critical messaging app. Silicon Valley’s often hyper optimised frameworks aren’t sufficient anymore, and the local voice is proving key.

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Vishal Mathur is the Technology Editor at HT. Tech Tonic is a weekly column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice versa. The views expressed are personal.