Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker: Report
business

Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker: Report

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month(REUTERS)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp's planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the US Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla amazon pay
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Airtel board to meet today to consider fundraising options

Aadhaar-PF link, LPG price hike: New rules to come into effect from September 1

'Breaks my heart': Grofers founder replies to 'hate' over 10-minute delivery

Banks to stay shut till the end of the month starting today. Check full list
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP