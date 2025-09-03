Tetr College launches global four-year business program across seven countries

At the Tetr College of Business, students don’t just study—they live and build ventures across seven countries. Pratham Mittal, founder, Tetr College of Business.(HT)

Its flagship four-year Bachelor’s in Management and Technology program takes learners to India, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the US, Argentina, and Europe, combining academics with real-world entrepreneurship.

A New-Age Global Business School

Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneur Pratham Mittal, Tetr is headquartered in New York and brands itself as the first global B-school rooted in experiential learning. Students pursue Bachelor’s in Management and Technology (BMT) or Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BSc AI), taught by a global faculty that includes leaders from NASA, Harvard, Stanford, Estee Lauder, and American Express.

Tetr partners with premier institutions — including IITs in India, National University of Singapore (NUS), and Cornell University in the US — to deliver academic modules, while its curriculum requires students to launch businesses in different markets every semester.

“Tetr is designed for young people who want to learn business by doing business,” says Mittal. “We want our graduates to build companies that reflect the realities of diverse markets — from Silicon Valley to Ghana.”

Selective Admissions

Admission to Tetr’s Bachelor’s program is competitive. Applicants must:

• Have completed Class XII (or equivalent)

• Be aged 18–20 at joining

• Demonstrate initiative, creativity, problem-solving and leadership

While test scores are not mandatory, the average SAT score among admitted students is 1475. The process includes:

1. Application form – personal details, academic records, extracurriculars

2. Tetr Trial – a 90-minute AI-powered aptitude test

3. Interview – one-on-one with an industry leader

Diverse Cohorts

Tetr’s inaugural 2024 batch included 110 students from 45+ countries — among them climate activists, chess champions, TEDx speakers and venture-backed founders. The 2025 intake has doubled to 200+ students, following a ~50% rise in applications.

Tuition Fees

• Bachelor of Management and Technology: $232,000 (for four years)

• Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence: $308,000 (for four years)

Scholarships

Tetr offers merit-based and special circumstance scholarships that can cover up to 100% of tuition. These include:

• Outliers Scholarship: For students ranked in the top 1% of any field beyond academics

• Community Leaders Scholarship: For those showing exceptional leadership

• Entrepreneur & Innovation Scholarship: For aspiring/current entrepreneurs

• SAT Scholarship: For top percentile scorers

• Pathfinders Scholarship: For students turning down top-tier traditional offers

• Transfer Students Scholarship: For those shifting from another institution

• Aspire Grant: For students overcoming financial hardship

Scholarships for Indian creators: Indian digital creators with 1 million+ verified followers can apply for full tuition coverage. The program supports influencers in turning content into businesses, launching products, and building global brands. Applications require:

• Content portfolio

• Verified follower metrics

• Statement of purpose outlining entrepreneurial goals

Although the 2025 cohort is closed, the creator scholarship remains a rolling initiative for future years.

Learning by Building

The cornerstone of Tetr’s program is hands-on entrepreneurship in real markets. Each semester is tied to a new geography and venture:

• Dubai: Launching dropshipping businesses (USD 138,000 collective revenue; 38% margins in six months)

• India: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups (USD 184,000 revenue; 30.6% margins across fashion, food, sports gear, clean beauty; some raising seed funding)

• Singapore: Community-led hardware products

• Silicon Valley: Tech startups

• Milan: Content creation & influencer marketing

• Ghana: NGO development

• Argentina: Renewable energy ventures

This design, Mittal says, ensures students “graduate with a degree and a portfolio of businesses.”

Fact File

• Founded: 2024 by Pratham Mittal

• Programs: Bachelor in Management & Technology; Bachelor in AI

• Current cohort: 200+ students from 45+ countries

• HQ: New York, with global campuses

• India office: Plot #383, Phase II, Udyog Vihar, Sector 20, Gurugram

• Website: tetr.com

• General inquiries: info@tetr.org

• Admissions: studentsupport-ug@tetr.org