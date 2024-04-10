 Number Theory: The journey of BSE Sensex to 75,000 points - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: The journey of BSE Sensex to 75,000 points

ByAshokamithran T
Apr 10, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The index touched a new record a day after its market capitalisation crossed ₹400 lakh crore for the first time since its inception

BSE Sensex, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, briefly crossed 75,000 points for the first time in history on Tuesday. It opened at 75,060 points, 0.4% above the previous day’s close and then ended the day’s trading at 74,683.70, down 0.08% from the day’s opening.

BSE Sensex. (File)
