Number Theory: The journey of BSE Sensex to 75,000 points
Apr 10, 2024 07:52 AM IST
The index touched a new record a day after its market capitalisation crossed ₹400 lakh crore for the first time since its inception
BSE Sensex, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, briefly crossed 75,000 points for the first time in history on Tuesday. It opened at 75,060 points, 0.4% above the previous day’s close and then ended the day’s trading at 74,683.70, down 0.08% from the day’s opening.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
