There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
- Gadkari said that if cement and steel industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said cement and steel factories are exploiting people by levying higher rates and indicated that there is an active cartel in both industries.
Gadkari was addressing the meeting of the Western Region segment of the Builders’ Association of India. During the meeting, Gadkari said that if both industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects in the count.
Watch | ‘There is a cartel in the cement and steel industry’: Nitin Gadkari
“Cement factories are exploiting the situation. It's not in national interests. We're planning to implement infrastructure projects worth ₹111 lakh crores in the next 5 years. If rates of steel and cement continue like this, it'll be very difficult for us,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also said that steel companies have not increased their power and labour costs but still continue to charge higher prices. He said, “There is a cartel in the cement and steel industry. Every steel company has its own iron ore mines & there has been no increase in labour and power costs but they are increasing rates.”
Gadkari on Thursday said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways are aiming to build 40 km of roads per day by March this year. He also highlighted that the National Highways Authority of India intends to build 60,000 km of highways within the next five years which will include 2,500 km of express highways. The plan also includes building 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km each for coastal and strategic border roads. Gadkari highlighted that NHAI also plans to connect 100 tourist destinations and 45 through highways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abu Dhabi raises February Murban crude pricing after Saudi boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank stocks are back in vogue on stimulus hopes, interest-rate outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports show signs of revival, 16.22 pc rise during Jan 1-7: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp gets dumped by Turkey's Erdogan on mounting privacy concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Currency in circulation rises ₹3.23 lakh cr in first 9 months of FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI raises concerns over zero-coupon bond for PSB recapitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sales to normalise by Jan-end, getting orders from Jio Mart: Kishore Biyani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST scam: DGGI arrests 215 individuals, recovers ₹700 crore from fraudsters
- The GST intelligence authorities have also registered over 2,200 cases and have unearthed more than 6,600 fake GSTIN entities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITR filing last date today: 'Don't miss deadline,' says government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
- Gadkari said that if cement and steel industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox