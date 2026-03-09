Edit Profile
    ‘Think of the unthinkable and prepare for it’, IMF warns on Iran war impact on global economy

    A 10% increase in crude oil prices, if it holds, can result in a 40 bps increase in global inflation, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 12:24 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The International Monetary Fund has warned of inflation risks from an escalating Iran war, as a direct fallout is the surge in crude oil prices.

    MF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (Reuters)
    A 10% increase in crude oil prices, if it sustains throughout the year, can result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

    “We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan's finance ministry. “My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it.”

      The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

