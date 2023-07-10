Tissot introduces Sideral S, colourful revival of 1970s watch

Luxury watch giant Tissot has introduced its Sideral S watch series, a reinterpretation of the 1970 series. The company says the new watch combines state-of-the-art materials with a vintage aesthetic. The original Sideral was the world's first fiberglass watch launched in 1969 and had a lightweight design. Tissot said it remained committed to preserve the watch's heritage and spirit.

The new Tissot Sideral is available in three colours of yellow, red and blue. It features perforated rubber strap and innovative bracelet fastening system. This system was initially introduced in the watch in the 1970s.

Besides this, Tissot is offering green, orange and black straps for those preferring a more subdued look. The company said it remained committed to preserve the watch's heritage and spirit.

“The original Sideral embodied innovation, adventure, and the excitement of the unknown. To recapture these qualities, Tissot chose forged carbon for the case, a material that parallels the lightweight, innovative, and resilient nature of fiberglass 60 years ago”, the company said.

“By merging state-of-the-art materials with the Sideral's vintage appeal, Tissot has crafted a timeless yet forward-looking masterpiece that pays tribute to its remarkable past”, it added.

This new Tissot Sideral boasts of a forged carbon case and a black PVD unidirectional bezel with diver and regatta graduation. The watch's dial has a multi-coloured luminescent animation and a regatta countdown gauge design in green and red, capturing the retro 70s aesthetic and adding to its style and spirit. Sideral has water resistance up to 30 bar (300m), and is a versatile accessory for various outdoor activities and events.

The Tissot Sideral is equipped with the Powermatic 80 Nivachron movement and a new Tissot skeletonised rotor. It stands out as a statement piece, empowering wearers to express their individuality and distinguish themselves from the crowd. With its vibrant aesthetic and one-of-a-kind bracelet fastening system, this watch is destined to draw attention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk