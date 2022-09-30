To avoid crowding during festive season, cost of platform ticket hiked here

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has doubled the price of a platform ticket, from ₹10 to 20, in a bid to prevent crowding at railway stations during the festive season, which began on Monday, with the first day of the 9-day Navratras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chennai Division of Southern Railway has decided to increase the Platform Ticket fare from ₹10 to ₹20 per person for the upcoming festival season to ensure the comfort of bona fide passengers and to avoid overcrowding,” news agency ANI tweeted on Friday, citing a Southern Railway release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the release, the hike will be in effect for a little over 4 months, or 123 days, starting October 1, and until January 31 next year. Also, the revised prices will be charged across 8 major railway stations in the Tamil Nadu Capital, including the two major ones – the Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore. The others are Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Avadi.

Platform ticket sale affected during Covid-19 lockdown as well

Earlier, at various points during the Covid-19 induced lockdown as well, the price of a platform ticket was hiked or sale suspended altogether to keep people, other than passengers, away from railway stations. Later, when the situation became normal, ticket sale resumed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON