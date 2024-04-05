Tomb Raider triumphs! Lara Croft named as BAFTA's most iconic video game character ever

The reel life Indiana Jones is a legend. However, reaching iconic status is none other than his female personification in the Tomb Raider video game - Lara Croft. The character has just been named as the most iconic video game character ever by BAFTA. This was the outcome of its groundbreaking gamers' survey aimed at crowning the Most Iconic Video Game Character of All Time. The survey drew participation from over 4,000 gamers worldwide. Lara Croft of Tomb Raider fame was named as the most iconic video game characters ever.(Tom Raider app)

The top 20 characters range from anthropomorphic creatures to gun-toting secret agents, amalgamating the most renowned faces from the gaming realm. These characters constitute some of the most cherished contributions to the annals of video game lore, embodying unforgettable personas.

At the pinnacle is none other than protagonist Lara Croft, of the Tomb Raider fame. The game was rolled out in 1996, and since then Lara Croft has undergone multiple iterations and adaptations for television, cinema, and video games.

In the second place is the legendary Mario, the iconic figure from Nintendo and created by the legendary Japanese game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario has been a universally recognized gaming figure since his inception as Jumpman in the 1981 arcade classic, Donkey Kong.

And on third spot is Agent 47 from the Hitman series. Created by Danish video game developer IO Interactive in 1998, Agent 47 debuted in 2000 with "Hitman: Codename 47". The genetically engineered assassin has since featured in eight mainline games.

Check out the full BAFTA list below:

- Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

- Mario, Super Mario

- Agent 47, Hitman

- Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic

- Sackboy, LittleBigPlanet

- Pac-Man, Pac-Man

- Link, The Legend of Zelda

- Master Chief, HALO

- Kratos, God of War

- Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

- Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

- Pikachu, Pokémon

- Steve, Minecraft

- Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid

- Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot

- Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII

- Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

- Kazuma Kiryu, Yakuza

- Ellie Williams, The Last of Us

- Nathan Drake, Uncharted