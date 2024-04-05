Vi Cloud Play mobile gaming subscription launched at Rs. 104! Get Storm Blades, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more

In a significant move for gamers, Vi, a prominent telecom operator in India, has partnered with CareGame, a company based in Paris, to unveil Cloud Play, a cutting-edge mobile cloud gaming service. The partnership will make available top titles to gamers including Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more. Accessible through both the Vi Web and Vi App platforms, Cloud Play furnishes users with seamless access to a diverse array of premium mobile games. Vi partners CareGame to launch Cloud Play a mobile gaming service. You can play Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more now.

Cloud Play presents an assortment of top-notch AAA games spanning various genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. Among the titles featured in the launch catalog are popular mobile games like Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, and Beach Buggy Racing, alongside beloved classics like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride.

Furthermore, users can expect a continuous influx of new games added to the roster in the weeks to come, as disclosed by the company.

Importantly, gamers will not have to download these games. Vi asserts that Cloud Play eliminates the necessity for users to individually download multiple games, offering instant access to a plethora of titles boasting high-quality graphics and support for multiplayer gaming.

Operating on a subscription model, Cloud Play entails a monthly fee of ₹104 for prepaid users. As an introductory gesture, users can avail themselves of a complimentary trial period before opting for a subscription.

Avneesh Khosla, the Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Idea, emphasized the escalating importance of smartphone gaming and portrayed Cloud Play as a pathway to a future where gaming becomes more accessible for all.

Philippe Wang, the Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, indicated that it enables Indian gamers to get AAA mobile gaming experiences without necessitating additional investments in hardware.

Notably, Vodafone Idea (Vi), along with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, dominate the telecom sector in India.