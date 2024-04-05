 Vi Cloud Play mobile gaming subscription launched at Rs. 104! Get Storm Blades, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vi Cloud Play mobile gaming subscription launched at Rs. 104! Get Storm Blades, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 07:51 PM IST

In some great news for gamers, Vi and CareGame unveil Cloud Play, a mobile gaming service. Now, you can play Storm Blades, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more.

In a significant move for gamers, Vi, a prominent telecom operator in India, has partnered with CareGame, a company based in Paris, to unveil Cloud Play, a cutting-edge mobile cloud gaming service. The partnership will make available top titles to gamers including Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more. Accessible through both the Vi Web and Vi App platforms, Cloud Play furnishes users with seamless access to a diverse array of premium mobile games.

Vi partners CareGame to launch Cloud Play a mobile gaming service. You can play Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more now.
Vi partners CareGame to launch Cloud Play a mobile gaming service. You can play Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more now.

Read More: Elon Musk to tackle bots on X with legal action? ‘Purging trolls and…'

Cloud Play presents an assortment of top-notch AAA games spanning various genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. Among the titles featured in the launch catalog are popular mobile games like Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, and Beach Buggy Racing, alongside beloved classics like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Furthermore, users can expect a continuous influx of new games added to the roster in the weeks to come, as disclosed by the company.

Read More: Disney+ to stop users from sharing password. Netflix-like crackdown begins in…

Importantly, gamers will not have to download these games. Vi asserts that Cloud Play eliminates the necessity for users to individually download multiple games, offering instant access to a plethora of titles boasting high-quality graphics and support for multiplayer gaming.

Operating on a subscription model, Cloud Play entails a monthly fee of 104 for prepaid users. As an introductory gesture, users can avail themselves of a complimentary trial period before opting for a subscription.

Read More: UPI can be now used to deposit cash at ATMs: Here's how it will work

Avneesh Khosla, the Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Idea, emphasized the escalating importance of smartphone gaming and portrayed Cloud Play as a pathway to a future where gaming becomes more accessible for all.

Philippe Wang, the Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, indicated that it enables Indian gamers to get AAA mobile gaming experiences without necessitating additional investments in hardware.

Notably, Vodafone Idea (Vi), along with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, dominate the telecom sector in India.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vi Cloud Play mobile gaming subscription launched at Rs. 104! Get Storm Blades, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5 and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On