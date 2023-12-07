Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toyota Kirloskar rolls out initiatives in cyclone-affected areas

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 09:05 PM IST

The company, in association with its dealer partners, have set up special emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for extending immediate assistance to customers in need, the automaker said in a statement.

Besides, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt Ltd has been actively involved in communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions to be taken and guidelines for their vehicle handling during flood situations.

The company is also utilising specially equipped Hilux vehicles for rescue and movement of the submerged cars to dealer outlets for further repair and servicing.

"We are taking resolute measures to minimise any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation," TKM Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) Takashi Takamiya noted.

