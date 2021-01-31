IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
business

Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly

  • The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP led state government for not being able to resolve the deadlock between workers and management of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt Ltd (TKM).

"It has been 3 months since the protest was started by the employees of Toyota unit in Bidadi. State govt should have resolved it by now. When the labour minister could not solve it, at least @CMofKarnataka should have called for a meeting," Siddaramaiah said in a five-part post on Twitter.

Siddaramaiah met the protesting workers on Sunday who continue to strike against the management of the Japanese car-maker for nearly three months now.

"Siddaramaiah will take up the Toyota issue in the assembly session on Monday," said one person aware of the developments.

Despite the withdrawal of the lock out call on January 12, union workers have refused to return to the shop floor due to a safety and productivity declaration requirement by the company management.

The lockout has been in place since November 10 last year after workers protested the suspension of a union member.

The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.

Workers allege high-handed behaviour by the management and an attempt to impose a Japanese work culture on the staff.

"It is our State that has given land, water & electricity to Japan's Toyota company to start their manufacturing facility. It is wrong to impose Japan's labour laws on the employees in our State," Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter.

"We don't have any objection if a foreign company wants to invest and start its manufacturing facility. But it has to follow the laws of our land & treat its employees in a fair manner," he added.

The resolution of the crisis will determine the company's future investments, expansion and other plans, according to a senior management personnel.

The company said that over 1200 workers have returned to the shop floor. Union members said that only 200-300 workers have returned while the majority of them remain on strike. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Siddaramaiah has assured to take up the matter with the government. The management refuses to talk to us and continues to demand an undertaking which is illegal and hasn't been mandated by the labour department," Pradeep Kumar, vice president of the workers union said on Sunday.

Despite the strike, TKM on Sunday said it sold a total of 11,126 units in the month of January 2021, registering a growth of 92% in domestic sales, as against the same period last year.

The company had announced a lockout after workers protested the suspension of a union member on November 10. The Karnataka labour department held reconciliation meetings and ordered workers to return to their shifts from November 19. The company extended the lockout four days later citing “lack of congenial and safe atmosphere" at the plant.

TKM has two plants spread across 432 acres in Bidadi, about 35 km from Bengaluru, with a combined capacity of 310,000 units per year.

The labour unrest at TKM was followed by an incident of violence on December 12 at Wistron, manufacturer of iPhones for Apple in Kolar district.

The violence at Wistron and prolonged protests at TKM, the government feared, would potentially dent the state--and India's—investor-friendly image globally.

Wistron is yet to reopen its plant as its parent company in Taiwan is working with local stakeholders to resume production, people aware of the developments said.

The state government has held multiple rounds of meetings with Wistron post the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
business news automobile industry toyota motor karnataka politics siddaramiah
app
Close
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
business

Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rate, say experts

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The current repo rate or rate at which the RBI lends to banks is 4 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
business

Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
In a Twitter post on Sunday, the media office cited Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and chairman of Dubai Airports, as saying the three companies had formed a logistics alliance "to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)
business

EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:47 PM IST
"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted," British trade minister Liz Truss said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sabic’s stock fell 1.6% to 101 riyals by 11:53 a.m. local time, reversing its gains this year. It’s still up 63% since its trough in March of 62 riyals.(Twitter/@SABIC)
Sabic’s stock fell 1.6% to 101 riyals by 11:53 a.m. local time, reversing its gains this year. It’s still up 63% since its trough in March of 62 riyals.(Twitter/@SABIC)
business

Saudi chemical giant Sabic sees vaccinations boosting income

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The Riyadh-based firm, controlled by Saudi Aramco, said it sees the global rollout of coronavirus vaccines leading to a 2% to 5% gain in revenue this year. Pretax income will be “moderately higher” than in 2020, while capital expenditure will be similar, Sabic said in a results statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations.(PTI)
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations.(PTI)
business

Coal India output likely to slip 4 per cent in January after months of growth

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Coal production for the month is likely to be around 60.2 million tonnes compared with the corresponding period a year ago, when the output was at 63.11 million tonnes, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance Industries accounted for the lion's share of the total loss..(Reuters file photo)
Reliance Industries accounted for the lion's share of the total loss..(Reuters file photo)
business

Nine of 10 most valued firms lose 3.96 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:09 PM IST
TCS had on Monday surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units.(Reuters)
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units.(Reuters)
business

India: Toyota sales surge 92 percent, 11,126 units in January

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The company had clocked domestic sales at 5,804 units in January last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the potential new partnership would "bring enormous economic benefits for the people of Britain".(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the potential new partnership would "bring enormous economic benefits for the people of Britain".(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:26 AM IST
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will formally request Monday for Britain to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a market representing half a billion people and roughly 13.5 percent of the global economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk along a high street of closed shops in Fleetwood, northwest England, on January 29, 2021 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. - UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from Covid-19 variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced on January 27. The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)
People walk along a high street of closed shops in Fleetwood, northwest England, on January 29, 2021 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. - UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from Covid-19 variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced on January 27. The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)
business

Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The UK is back under severe lockdown restrictions following a spike in coronavirus cases in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.(REUTERS)
On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.(REUTERS)
business

Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar

Reuters, Boston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:00 AM IST
"I’m going to take a break for now," Cohen said on Twitter late on Friday, citing "personal threats." His account no longer appeared on Saturday, and a spokeswoman for Cohen's Point72 Asset Management confirmed it was closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019.(Reuters)
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019.(Reuters)
business

Centre may slash customs duty on gold

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Customs field formations across the country have reported large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of lucrative margins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed in December.(Reuters)
The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed in December.(Reuters)
business

US media group drags Google and FB to court

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The company, HD Media, owns several papers in the state, including the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GameStop shares rocketed nearly 70% on Friday and over the past three weeks, they've delivered a stupefying 1,600% gain.(Bloomberg)
GameStop shares rocketed nearly 70% on Friday and over the past three weeks, they've delivered a stupefying 1,600% gain.(Bloomberg)
business

For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Day traders, mobilized on a Reddit chatroom, have poured about all the money they can find into the stocks of GameStop and a few other beaten-down companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A drama that began with a quirky jump in GameStop Corp.’s shares this month has grown into a full-blown rebellion of retail investors against Wall Street’s status quo and left Robinhood, long their beloved brokerage, caught between customers and the cold demands of finance’s gatekeepers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP