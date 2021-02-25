Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023
FEB 25, 2021
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it expects to double its annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion in 2023.
The social network expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Twitter defines mDAU as the number of daily users who can view ads.
The company's shares were up nearly 7% in trading before the bell.
