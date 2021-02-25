Home / Business / Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023
Reuters
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it expects to double its annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion in 2023.

Twitter defines mDAU as the number of daily users who can view ads.

The company's shares were up nearly 7% in trading before the bell.

