Uber Black relaunched in India starting with Mumbai: All you need to know

Uber announced the relaunch of Uber Black starting with Mumbai next week. The premium service will be priced 30-40% higher than Uber’s existing top product Uber Premier and the company expects it to have a “huge traction with corporate travel use cases", it said. Uber Black aims to cater to corporate travelers with personalized experiences and extended wait times.(Reuters)

Uber Black will offer a range of features including higher-end cars and top-rated drivers. The company will also provide a personalised ride experience with options like quiet mode, temperature control and luggage assistance. Riders will enjoy extended wait times and an extra five-minute pickup window without a waiting fee.

Uber Black was started in 2013 under which C-suite cars such as Mercedes, BMW and Audi were available on demand. It later replaced luxury cars with the like Toyota Innova, Honda City and Toyota Corolla.

Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all-new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads."

"We’re fulfilling less than the total demand that we have on the platform because we still have fewer cars on the platform than would be required to fulfil the demand,” he told Economic Times.

Uber has more than 1.1 million active drivers on its platform in India and is available across 125 cities in the country.