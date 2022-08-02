Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

Uber Technologies is likely to sell a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato through a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.