Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato, says report

business
Published on Aug 02, 2022 07:04 PM IST
The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange.(Reuters file photo)
Reuters |

Uber Technologies is likely to sell a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato through a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP