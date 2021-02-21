Home / Business / UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
business

UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses

"Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The fish would be given to the beneficiaries in powder form or in packets after being dried.(HT PHOTO)

Britain will make financial support available to more businesses in the fishing and shellfish industry after they were hit by post-Brexit export problems and low demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said on Sunday.

It will expand the eligibility criteria to include catching and shellfish aquaculture businesses.

"Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

"This expansion of our 23-million-pound support package will ensure many more businesses can benefit from government support."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP