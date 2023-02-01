Budget 2023: Upper deposit level for senior citizens' saving scheme increased

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced enhancing the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme (SCSS) from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. She also announced enhancing the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Accounts Scheme from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for single accounts, and ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for joint accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UNION BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

The enhancement in the maximum deposit limit signifies that the Centre has increased the interest rate for SCSS by 20 bps from earlier 7.4% to 7.6%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Snehashish Roy Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail