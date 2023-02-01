Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2023: Upper deposit level for senior citizens' saving scheme increased

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 12:51 PM IST

FM Sitharaman announced increasing the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, (PTI)
Snehashish Roy

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced enhancing the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme (SCSS) from 15 lakh to 30 lakh. She also announced enhancing the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Accounts Scheme from 4.5 lakh to 9 lakh for single accounts, and 9 lakh to 15 lakh for joint accounts.

The enhancement in the maximum deposit limit signifies that the Centre has increased the interest rate for SCSS by 20 bps from earlier 7.4% to 7.6%.

