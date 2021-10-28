Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex tumbles over 300 points, Nifty slips below 18,200
business

Sensex tumbles over 300 points, Nifty slips below 18,200

The 30-share index was trading 306.32 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,837.01 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 89.50 points or 0.49 per cent to 18,121.45.
ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, SBI, HDFC and Titan.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST
PTI |

Equity benchmark Sensex drops over 300 points in early trade on Thursday tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and Infosys, amid a weak trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 306.32 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,837.01 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 89.50 points or 0.49 per cent to 18,121.45.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, SBI, HDFC and Titan.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,143.33, and Nifty fell 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to 18,210.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth 1,913.36 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

RELATED STORIES

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul was positive.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 2.25 per cent to USD 81.98 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nykaa IPO opens today, 3-day subscription window will close on Nov 1

‘Clear dues towards Air India’: Centre directs ministries, departments

Centre proposes sale of small LPG cylinders at ration shops

Shina Ibu's market value tops $23 bn; higher than Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP