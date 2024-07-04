UPI payments will now be available in UAE: All you need to know
This initiative ensures seamless and secure transactions for Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
NPCI International Payments Ltd in partnership with Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has enabled QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments through the latter's point-of-sale terminals in the UAE.
This initiative ensures seamless and secure transactions for Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across Network International’s vast merchant network in the UAE, NPCI International said in a statement.
Network has over 200,000 POS terminals across over 60,000 merchants in sectors including retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets among others, it said.
UPI acceptance will be rolled out progressively, covering a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist and leisure attractions including Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, it said.
By enabling UPI acceptance through its POS terminals, Network will provide a QR-based safe and secure method for facilitating cross-border payments, it said.
This will allow Indian tourists and NRIs with Indian bank accounts to use UPI for payments across Network’s POS terminals in the UAE, it added.
