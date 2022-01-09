UPI servers restored after Google Pay, Paytm users report brief outage

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were restored on Sunday following a brief outage owing to an “intermittent technical glitch”. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shared an update on social media after users reported an outage that lasted for around an hour. NPCI informed that the instant payment interface is now operational and it is closely monitoring the system.

"Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely," NPCI tweeted.

Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

Several UPI users took to social media platforms to report about the outage as they were facing trouble in making transactions through digital wallets and online payment methods like Google Pay and Paytm.

Is it just me or multiple bank servers/UPI are down? — Nehal Chaliawala (@Nehal_ET) January 9, 2022

Google Pay seems to be enjoying a weekend break. Down hai. — Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) January 9, 2022

A tech reviewer informed that ICICI Bank had notified its customers that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities.

“Yes, ICICI Bank has notified that its UPI system is down because of maintenance activities. Not sure about other apps though. Didn't know they work on Sundays too but doing such activities actually makes sense on weekends though,” Tech reviewer Nitin Agarwal had tweeted.

