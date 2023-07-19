Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment status declared, use PAN to check online

The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank was released on Wednesday. Bidders can, therefore, now check if their bids for the lender's public offering made the cut on the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or KFin Technologies, the official registrar for the IPO. Representational Image

How to check allotment status on BSE website?

(1.) Visit bseindia.com, click on ‘Investors’ and select ‘Investor Services.’

(2.) In the dropdown menu, click on ‘Status of Issue Application.’

(3.) Now, go to ‘Application Status Check’; the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page should open in a new tab.

(4.) For issue type and name, select ‘Equity’ and ‘Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited’ respectively.

(5.) Enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN), pass the bot verification, and click on ‘Search.’

(6.) The status should reflect on the screen.

How to check allotment status on KFin Technologies website, using PAN?

(1.) Go to kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

(2.) Select ‘Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’ IPO followed by the option to use PAN to check allotment status.

(3.) Enter your PAN, the captcha code, and hit ‘Submit.’

(4.) The IPO status will appear on the screen.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO listing date

The expected date for this is July 24. The shares are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO

An entirely fresh issue, the offering is worth ₹500 crore, and was available for subscription from July 12 to 14. According to the data available, it got oversubscribed by almost 102 (101.91 times).

