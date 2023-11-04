Vedanta Q2 results: Net loss of 1,783 cr due to tax rate change

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,783 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023 on account of one-time exceptional item because of adoption of new tax rate.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,808 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to ₹39,585 crore from ₹37,351 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

