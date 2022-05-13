Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO Day 3: issue subscribed 4.43 times on Day 2
business

Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO Day 3: issue subscribed 4.43 times on Day 2

According to the NSE data, the company's ₹165.41-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,57,21,696 shares against 35,51,914 shares on offer.
Venus Pipes IPO subscribed 4.43 times on the second day of offer.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:04 PM IST
PTI |

The initial public offer of Venus Pipes and Tubes was subscribed 4.43 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

According to the NSE data, the company's 165.41-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,57,21,696 shares against 35,51,914 shares on offer.

The category for retail individual investors received 7.52 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.61 times and qualified institutional buyers 36 per cent.

The IPO is of 50,74,100 equity shares and has a price range of 310-326 per share.

Venus Pipes and Tubes has collected over 49 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion and backward integration for manufacturing of hollow pipes, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The Gujarat-based company is a growing manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel pipes and tubes in India.

The company, under the brand name Venus, supplies its products for application in diverse sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper and oil and gas.

RELATED STORIES

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

SMC Capitals is the manager to the offer. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nse ipo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP