Home / Business / Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 74% on first day of offer
business

Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 74% on first day of offer

  • The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 87,53,400 shares against 1,17,88,365 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited received 74 per cent subscription on the first day on Tuesday. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 87,53,400 shares against 1,17,88,365 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.15 times, while non-institutional investors received 85 per cent subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 5 per cent.

The IPO is for up to 200 crore and the price range is 130-137 per share.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipo
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out