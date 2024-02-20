 Vijay Shekhar Sharma's message on Paytm QR code, soundbox: Will work ‘today…' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Vijay Shekhar Sharma's message on Paytm QR code, soundbox: Will work ‘today, tomorrow…’

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's message on Paytm QR code, soundbox: Will work ‘today, tomorrow…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Paytm QR, soundbox and EDC (card machine) will continue to work like always'.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that its QR code and soundbox facility will continue to work even after March 15 as the company faces crisis after RBI's restrictions. Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Paytm QR, soundbox and EDC (card machine) will continue to work like always, even after March 15. The latest FAQ issued by RBI on point #21 clarifies it unambiguously. Do not fall for any rumour or let anyone deter you to championing Digital India."

Paytm Crisis: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Paytm Crisis: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The tweet included an advertisement which the company used in order to quash misinformation. In the advertisement, the company stated that the Paytm devices and QR code would continue to work "today, tomorrow, always". In the FAQ, RBI noted, “If your receipt and transfer of funds is linked to any bank account other than Paytm Payments Bank, you can continue to use this arrangement even after March 15, 2024.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Paytm stock price hits upper circuit, is it a good time to buy? What market experts say

This comes after the RBI imposed business restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank last month and said that a validation report of the external auditors revealed “persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the (Paytm Payments) Bank”.

Read more: No FEMA violation found by ED in Paytm Payments Bank case: Report

Paytm Share prices

Meanwhile, Paytm shares gained 5 per cent as the stock hit the upper circuit for the second straight session after the company partnered with Axis Bank for the settlement of merchant payments. RBI has also extended the deadline to halt operations for Paytm Payments Bank account holders till March 15.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On