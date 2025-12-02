Wakefit cuts IPO size, sets price band for a valuation of up to ₹6,000 crore

Wakefit Innovations Ltd. has reduced the size and declared the price band for its IPO for a valuation of up to ₹6,000 crore. Wakefit is a mattress and home furnishings company in India. (Unsplash)

On offer in the Wakefit IPO are new shares worth ₹377 crore—as against ₹468 crore planned earlier—alongwith an offer-for-sale of 4.67 crore shares worth ₹912 crore. The total issue size to ₹1,289 crore.

The price band is set at ₹ 185-195 apiece for a valuation of ₹ 6,000 crore.

185-195 apiece for a valuation of 6,000 crore. The lot size is 76 shares, which means a minimum investment of ₹ 14,820. The Wakefit IPO will be open for subscription on 8-10 December. An anchor placement is planned for 5 December. A listing is likely on 15 December.

The Wakefit IPO comes as India's retail market matures and spending increases in categories such as fashion, consumer electronics, home and furnishings. Moreover, IPOs in India are set to break last year's record of $20.5 billion, with as much as $8 billion in offerings expected in the final quarter of 2025.

About Wakefit Wakefit is backed by Peak XV Partners, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest, SAI Global India Fund, and Paramark KB Fund. These investors are selling a portion of their stakes via the IPO.

The company competes with players such as Sheela Foam , IKEA, Duroflex , Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing in India.