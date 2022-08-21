Want to buy iPhone XR? Flipkart has offers on these variants

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 21, 2022 06:43 AM IST

Apple launched its XR line of iPhones in September 2018.

Back view of an Apple iPhone XR. (Reuters)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts on several variants of the XR model of Apple's iPhone. Launched in September 2018, iPhone XR has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 828x1792 pixels with a pixel density of 326 pixels ppi and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

Additionally, the device, which is powered by a hexa-core Apple A12 bionic processor, has a 3GB RAM, runs on iOS 12, and comes with a 2942mAh non removable battery supported by fast wireless charging.

Here are the iPhone XR variants on which offers available on Flipkart:

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 64GB storage: It is available at a discount of 16% ( 40,339 instead of 47,900) on the e-commerce website. There is also an additional discount of up to 17,000 under the ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 128GB storage: This variant can be purchased at a discount of 15% ( 44,999 instead of 52,000). An additional discount of up to 17,000 is available under the ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer. Users of Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for a further 5% discount.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 256GB storage: You can buy this variant for 91,900. The ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer is applicable here as well.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

flipkart iphone xr
