Want to buy iPhone XR? Flipkart has offers on these variants

Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts on several variants of the XR model of Apple's iPhone. Launched in September 2018, iPhone XR has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 828x1792 pixels with a pixel density of 326 pixels ppi and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

Additionally, the device, which is powered by a hexa-core Apple A12 bionic processor, has a 3GB RAM, runs on iOS 12, and comes with a 2942mAh non removable battery supported by fast wireless charging.

Here are the iPhone XR variants on which offers available on Flipkart:

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 64GB storage: It is available at a discount of 16% ( ₹40,339 instead of ₹47,900) on the e-commerce website. There is also an additional discount of up to ₹17,000 under the ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 128GB storage: This variant can be purchased at a discount of 15% ( ₹44,999 instead of ₹52,000). An additional discount of up to ₹17,000 is available under the ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer. Users of Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for a further 5% discount.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM and 256GB storage: You can buy this variant for ₹91,900. The ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer is applicable here as well.

