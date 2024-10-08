Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warren Buffett’s Bank of America stock sale spree surpasses $10 billion

Bloomberg |
Oct 08, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has now made over $10 billion from selling its Bank of America shares. In the latest round, it earned $383 million.

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate has added another zero to its haul from a months-long selling spree of Bank of America Corp. stock.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge after the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha. Warren Buffett started selling in mid-July, impacting the stock price. The latest sale generated $383 million, with shares closing at $39.96 on Monday.(AP)
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge after the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha. Warren Buffett started selling in mid-July, impacting the stock price. The latest sale generated $383 million, with shares closing at $39.96 on Monday.(AP)

In its 14th round of disposals, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eclipsed $10 billion of total proceeds from whittling its stake in the second-largest US bank, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Buffett, 94, began paring the massive investment in mid-July, putting pressure on the stock’s price ever since.

In the latest batch, Berkshire reaped $383 million over three trading days, as it unloaded fewer shares than in many previous rounds. Buffett’s selling has tended to trickle off when the stock’s price falls toward $39, his company’s filings show. The shares closed at $39.96 on Monday.

Berkshire’s remaining 10.1% stake is worth about $31.4 billion at that price.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On