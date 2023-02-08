Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Watch: Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Watch: Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

business
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:05 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Watch LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das briefs media on RBI monetary policy

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Watch LIVE: Shaktikanta Das, Governor of Reserve Bank of India is seen.(ANI)
ByMallika Soni

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das revealed the first monetary policy-related announcements of the year 2023 which include the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its three-day meet which began on February 6.

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live updates

In December 2022, the RBI raised repo rate by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%, the existing rate. This fifth consecutive interest rate hike took the repo rate to its highest since March 2019. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, was left unchanged at 3.35%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
shaktikanta das reserve bank of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP