‘We do responsible hiring’: Flipkart takes stand against mass layoffs

In a statement that will bring massive relief to Flipkart employees amid the ongoing layoffs in companies across the globe, Flipkart's Chief People Officer (CPO) has said the homegrown e-commerce has ‘no intention of making mass layoffs.’

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is because the organisation does not believe in hiring in bulk as doing so often leads to firms laying off staff to lessen the headcount, said Krishna Raghavan in an interview with HT's sister publication Mint.

“We do responsible hiring and there are no mass layoffs happening at Flipkart. We don't hire in thousands and then land up figuring out that we have too many people on board, and resort to extreme measures,” remarked Raghavan.

He added that the Walmart-owned company's recent decision of not giving salary hike to senior management did not mean there would be job cuts, as hikes and promotions were given last year.

Flipkart's stand is in complete contrast to that of its prime competitor Amazon, where more than 27,000 employees have already lost jobs since January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘No delays in onboarding freshers’

Raghavan further said there were ‘no delays’ in onboarding freshers who, he added, will join in June. “We are very thoughtful and deliberate on how we do workflows planning in general,” stated the Chief People Officer.

Wipro, for example, is yet to onboard last year's graduates. The IT major major says it has been forced to delay this due to the ‘changing macro environment.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail