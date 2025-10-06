Wealth funds are making a beeline for LG India IPO, from Norway to Singapore

The initial public offering of LG Electronics India Ltd. has attracted the sovereign wealth funds of Abu Dhabi, Norway and Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter. LG India CFO Dongmyung Seo (left) and LG India MD Hong Ju Jeon during a press conference announcing the company's IPO in Mumbai on 1 October 2025. (Reuters)

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Norges Bank Investment Management and GIC Pte. are in talks to buy shares in the $1.3-billion (about ₹11,500 crore) LG India IPO as anchor investors, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International Ltd. are also slated to be part of the anchor book, they said.

India’s largest fund managers including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. are set to invest as well, according to the people, who added that the makeup of anchor investors may change as deliberations are ongoing.

Representatives for LG India, ADIA, GIC, Norges Bank and Fidelity declined to comment. BlackRock, SBI, ICICI, and Nippon did not respond to email queries for this story.

The listing of the India unit of South Korea's LG Electronics Ltd. would cap a nearly year-long process since its December filing that has seen delays amid market volatility and global trade uncertainties. An IPO at the top of the price range would value the India unit at $8.7 billion (about ₹77,500 crore) but significantly below the $15 billion (about ₹1.35 lakh) it sought in December.

LG is tapping the market in what is set to be a record month for Indian IPOs, with proceeds expected to cross $5 billion in October. A successful deal would further raise confidence that India’s $5 trillion stock market can absorb large deals even as US tariffs and weak earnings have left equities trailing other Asian markets this year.

LG started taking IPO orders from anchor investors on Monday and will list its shares on 14 October.