What is gold, silver rates in your city on April 17?

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Monday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,594, according to Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold stayed ₹44,752 and ₹55,940, respectively.

Gold prices recently reached a three-week high in the international market.

100 grams of 22 carat gold is now priced at ₹5,59,400.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained same on Monday compared to yesterday's figures. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹6,103 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,824 and ₹61,030, respectively. Here, the price of 24 carat gold for 100 grams is ₹6,10,300.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained same on Monday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹78.50. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹628. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹785 while one kg of silver will cost ₹7,850, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,090 785 KOLKATA 55,940 785 CHENNAI 56,500 816 BENGALURU 55,990 816 MUMBAI 55,940 785

India's gold prices are obtained from a few reputable jewellers. They are predicated on variables like as national and international demands, interest rates and government policies. It also depends on external variables like the strength of rupee against dollar.

