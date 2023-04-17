Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What is gold, silver rates in your city on April 17?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 11:46 AM IST

Gold, silver rate today: Check latest price of gold and silver in India.

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Monday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing 5,594, according to Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold stayed 44,752 and 55,940, respectively.

Gold prices recently reached a three-week high in the international market.

100 grams of 22 carat gold is now priced at 5,59,400.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained same on Monday compared to yesterday's figures. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 6,103 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,824 and 61,030, respectively. Here, the price of 24 carat gold for 100 grams is 6,10,300.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained same on Monday. A gram of silver is priced at 78.50. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 628. 10 grams of silver is available at 785 while one kg of silver will cost 7,850, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,090785
KOLKATA55,940785
CHENNAI56,500816
BENGALURU55,990816
MUMBAI55,940785

India's gold prices are obtained from a few reputable jewellers. They are predicated on variables like as national and international demands, interest rates and government policies. It also depends on external variables like the strength of rupee against dollar.

