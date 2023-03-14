What is status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train? Railways ministry shares update

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which is anticipated to be delayed by four years from its original deadline of December 2023, has 26% of the work finished, railways minister informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the update on Twitter, the ministry said that there is 26.33 per cent overall physical progress as on February 28, 2023. It mentioned that Maharashtra had completed 13.72 percent of the overall work. Gujarat, on the other hand, had finished more than 52 per cent of the civil work and has a current completion rate of 36.93 per cent overall.

According to the Railways Ministry, piling work on a 257.06 km stretch had been completed, while pier work had been completed up to 155.48 km. It also stated that 37.64 Km girders to support the structure had been launched.

For the project, as of now, over 8000 trees were transplanted and 83,600 saplings were planted.

ALSO READ: Works of first river bridge on bullet train corridor gain momentum

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project| 5 points

1. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is the country's only approved High-Speed Rail project. The Japanese government is assisting with the project's execution.

2. According to the operational plan, high-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will travel at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour over a distance of 508 kilometres and 12 stations. There will be 35 trains per day/one direction, running every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This distance will be covered in one hour and 58 minutes with a limited stop service (in Surat and Vadodara) and two hours and 57 minutes with an all stops service. The MAHSR corridor's operational control centre will be in Sabarmati.

3. The fast train promises to travel at whisper: On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, noise barriers are installed alongside the viaduct to reduce noise from the train while not obstructing passengers' views.

4. Built at an estimated cost of estimated cost of ₹1,10,000 crore, 92 per cent of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will be elevated, rail ministry said.

5. Another bullet train project between Varanasi and Delhi is being considered, with a feasibility study underway to plan routes with the fewest number of curves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposed 985-kilometer Varanasi-Delhi bullet train corridor will include at least 13 stations, including Delhi, Noida, Jewar Airport, Agra, Mathura, New Etawah, South Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, New Bhadohi, and Varanasi.