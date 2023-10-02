Who is Dalvir Suri, co-founder leaving delivery startup Dunzo?

Dunzo, the on-demand delivery platform, said on Monday that one of its four co-founders, Dalvir Suri, would leave and the cash-strapped Reliance Industries-backed startup also announced an organisation-wide restructuring from this quarter.

Who is Dalvir Suri?

Dalvir Suri is one of the four co-founders of Dunzo.

• Dalvir Suri joined the firm in May 2015, about a year after it was founded. Later he began leading its business-to-business unit, Dunzo Merchant Services(DMS).

• Before joining the Reliance-backed startup, Suri was at Cybrilla Technologies as Head Of Operations, his profile on LinkedIn says.

• He has also worked at IBM as an application developer and security and privacy consultant.

• He has done his Bachelors in Engineering from Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai University

• Ankur Agarwal, Kabeer Biswa and Mukund Jha are the company's other co-founders of the delivery firm.

"Dalvir has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo ... and the DMS business has very capable leadership that's picking up directly after him," CEO and co-founder Kabeer Biswas said in a statement.

Dunzo has been struggling to strike a funding deal in the past few months and has announced at least three rounds of layoffs, deferred or reduced salaries for some employees as well as reduced 50% of its dark stores. The company has not announced his replacement yet.

Dunzo is in advanced talks to close a $25 million to $30 million funding round that will raise Reliance Retail's 25.8% stake in the firm, Moneycontrol reported last week.

Dunzo had previously delayed salaries of half of its 1000-strong workforce till July 20, impacting their top management the most.

In April this year, the company had raised USD 75 million (around ₹616 crore) and also fired about 400 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

(Inputs from agencies)

