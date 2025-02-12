Why has India's stock market been falling for 6 consecutive sessions?

Indian stock market has become a victim of mounting global market tensions over a range of issues, some of which stem from US President Donald Trump's policy decisions. The Asian country's market, which usually stays insulated from global volatility, has experienced a crash in recent sessions. Sensex has lost over 2,400 points and Nifty is down nearly 700 points in the last six sessions.(Mint)

Sensex, the bigger of the two market indices in India, has witnessed an over 2,400-point dip in its value, going from 78,583.81 at close on February 4 to 76,171.08 on February 12. On the other hand, Nifty has witnessed a nearly 700-point crash in its value, from 23,739.25 on February 4 to 23,045.25 on February 12. They have fallen around 3% each in that time period.

Among Sensex stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra, ITC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Reliance Industies, IndusInd Bank, Adano Ports, Titan and Infosys were the biggest losers. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

Why the dip?