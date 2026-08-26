Why Kriti Sanon's Rakshabandhan ad sparked major row, forced GIVA to take it down

Jewellery brand GIVA's Rakshabandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon has sparked a fierce debate on social media over cultural traditions, women's clothing choices and the portrayal of festivals in advertising.

The advertisement has triggered backlash from users on social media. (File Image)

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The campaign drew criticism from a section of users over Sanon's outfit and the depiction of her tying a Rakhi to a pet dog, while others defended the advertisement as a matter of personal choice and evolving social norms.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sanon herself, eventually prompting GIVA to withdraw the advertisement and issue an apology.

Here's a look at what the advertisement showed, why it triggered backlash, and how the key players responded.

GIVA’s Rakshabandhan Ad

A few days before Rakshabandhan, the Indian festival during which sisters traditionally tie a sacred thread, or “Rakhi”, to their brothers, GIVA released an advertisement featuring Sanon.

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{{^usCountry}} The ritual symbolises the bond between siblings, with brothers traditionally promising to protect their sisters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ritual symbolises the bond between siblings, with brothers traditionally promising to protect their sisters. {{/usCountry}}

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In the advertisement, Sanon was seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit comprising a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. She was shown tying a Rakhi to her onscreen brother as well as to her pet dog.

The advertisement triggered backlash on social media, with several users criticising GIVA and Sanon over her choice of outfit and calling it “unsuitable” for the festival.

One user wrote, “I was shocked seeing this ad yesterday. What nonsense?” Another called the campaign “extremely shameful”.

Another social media user questioned Sanon's styling, writing, “Where is Puja Ki thali? Why are you wearing a bra in front of your brother? Is this a Raksha Bandhan? Where is Tilak?”

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Another commenter alleged that the campaign was deliberate, writing, “That Kriti Sanon ad seems deliberate. The agency and brand were aware of what they were doing.”

One more user questioned Sanon's outfit, writing, “No woman dresses like this on Raksha Bandhan. Shame on you @kritisanon.”

Several users also linked the controversy to religion, arguing that the outfit was not in line with what they considered Hindu cultural traditions.

One comment read, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?” Another user wrote, “Yeh toh Hinduon ke tyohaar ka mazaak hai.”

Another commenter said, “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement.”

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Amid the social media backlash, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut questioned the choice of attire for a Rakshabandhan campaign, although she did not name Sanon.

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“It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!” she wrote.

Some support Ad, outfit choice

However, the advertisement also found support on social media, with several users defending GIVA and Sanon and rejecting the criticism of her outfit.

One user wrote, “Everyone is trolling Kriti Sanon for this GIVA ad, saying she's wearing a ‘bikini.’ Is she? Nope. She's not dressed inappropriately. Maybe her outfit just doesn't fit your definition of ‘decency.’ I could wear that in front of my brother too.”

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The user also accused critics of holding Sanon to different standards, writing, “The same people cheering her bikini scenes in movies are now policing her clothes. Women are judged either way. Get a life, trollers.”

Also Read: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay': Kangana trolls Rahul Gandhi's 'smash the patriarchy' talk

Another user called the campaign “pathbreaking”, arguing that it challenged expectations around how women should dress during Rakshabandhan.

“Raksha Bandhan ad by GIVA, a jewellery brand. It is pathbreaking because women across the country were feeling oppressed by societal expectations to dress traditionally or modestly for Raksha Bandhan, and they needed something that broke the stereotype. Finally, it is here. More power to Kriti Sanon,” the user wrote.

Rahul Gandhi supports Ad

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defended Sanon, saying that “what a woman wears is her choice.”

“What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon reacts

Sanon also responded to the criticism, saying that the essence of festivals lies not in what a person wears, but in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” she wrote.

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Sanon said Rakshabandhan represents a bond of protection and explained that she and her sister tie Rakhi to each other because they believe they can protect one another just as much as a brother could.

She also defended the inclusion of pets in the campaign, saying that she and her sister pray for each other's health, happiness and long life, and that the same sentiment extends to their dogs because “they are family”.

Sanon then questioned the continued scrutiny of women's clothing, writing, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??”

“Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” she added.

GIVA withdraws ad, issues apology

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As the debate continued, GIVA withdrew the advertisement from all media and issued an apology.

The brand said it had the “highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that it had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any section of society.

“We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all,” GIVA said.

“Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!” the brand added.

GIVA also turned off comments on the post shared on its official Instagram page.