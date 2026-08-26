Kriti Sanon's controversial Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down after backlash, brand GIVA acknowledges ‘hurt sentiments’

On Wednesday, in a statement shared on Instagram, the brand said: “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

GIVA Jewellery has withdrawn its advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked massive outrage over the actor's clothes. The advertisement for Raksha Bandhan gifting had caused many to question Kriti's attire, calling it ‘against Indian culture’. The actor, however, had defended the choice of clothes in a statement.

“Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!” The brand turned off the comments in the post shared on its official Instagram page.

What was the backlash? The advertisement in question went live on July 20. The comments section has since then seen objections by people. One comment reads, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?” Many called it a mockery of Hindu traditions. One wrote: “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut too posted on Instagram, and without naming Kriti directly, took a dig. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”