Workers' body writes to Maharashtra CM demanding legal action, inquiry against makers of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 after on-set fire
The All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a fire broke out at Film City.
On Monday, a fire broke out at the Film City in Mumbai, where Season 2 of the Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, was being shot. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a high-level inquiry and legal action against the channel and makers of the show.
Workers' body demands legal action against makers of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2
On Monday evening, the AICWA posted videos of the fire that broke out on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, stating that ‘negligence has become a habit’ and pointing out that it affects workers’ lives. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the workers’ body, wrote to the CM, with three demands that read, “A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set, and why no fire safety arrangements were in place. An FIR for negligence against the channel, the producer and the production house of the show.The resignation of the Managing Director of Film City, who bears full responsibility.”
AICWA president alleges lack of fire safety measures on set
Suresh also alleged that the set was being run without basic fire safety measures, writing, “These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident; it is criminal negligence. Every day, thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law.” The workers’ body has also demanded mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance.
Questions raised about accountability after fire
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the AICWA wrote, “Mumbai's Film City Burns Again, and No One Is Held Accountable.” They added, “Mumbai's Film City is burning again, and as always, no one is being held accountable. Fire after fire, year after year, thousands of workers and artists are pushed into danger by channels, producers and production houses that refuse to spend on basic fire safety to save a few rupees. The sets go up in flames, the poor workers pay the price, and those who profit walk away without a single consequence. Fires in Film City are not accidents.” They also called the fire a result of ‘greed, negligence, and a system that never punishes the guilty’.
According to the AICWA, the fire broke out at 4 PM on Monday on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 and spread to the adjoining set of MTV's Hustle. No injuries and casualties have been reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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