Rahul Gandhi defends Kriti Sanon amid backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad outfit: ‘Her choice’

The controversy stems from a recent GIVA jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti. In the ad, she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother.

Rahul Gandhi shared Kriti’s Instagram Story on his own account and wrote, “What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday defended actress Kriti Sanon amid the recent backlash over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying that “what a woman wears is her choice.”

The outfit drew criticism from some social media users, who called it “inappropriate” for a festival like Raksha Bandhan.

Kriti had earlier responded to the backlash over her outfit, as well as criticism over her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the commercial. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor questioned, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life.”

She added, “And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”