Why only tomatoes? Prices of other vegetables are soaring in other states

If you are ruing over skyrocketing tomato prices, there are more reasons for you to worry. Besides tomatoes, prices of other vegetables have also soared. The prices of vegetables like brinjal, cauliflower have green chillies skyrocketed thereby pinching a hole in the buyers' pockets.According to PTI, the prices of vegetables in West Bengal surged with green chillies being sold at ₹300-350 per kg. Other vegetables have witnessed a 30-50 per cent rise.

Bhopal

Vegetable vendors and customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)

A vegetable seller in Bhopal's Vitthal Market told ANI that chillies and coriander are being sold at ₹125 per kg.

"Tomatoes are being sold at ₹140 and ₹160 per kg in retail. If there is further rainfall, the prices of tomatoes will increase in the same way," the seller said. Smita, vegetable buyer said the budget for her kitchen had completely fallen apart. Another resident Ram Tiwari said, "Prices of tomatoes are touching the sky, today we have not included tomatoes in the vegetable. Looks like tomatoes will have to be given up for a few days.AssamIn Guwahati, green chillies are being sold at ₹450-500 per kg. The prices of other green vegetables are also high due to floods and rainfall, ANI reported.Opposition slams CentreThe opposition parties including Congress have hit out at Centre over rising prices of vegetables. “Due to the loot of the Modi government, both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed of power. The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. The unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45%. The unemployment rate in villages is 8.73%,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

